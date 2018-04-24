Ronaldo Souza Reveals His Lofty UFC Goal For 2018

Former Dream and Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronald Souza has one goal that he wants to achieve this year.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend had been on the cusp of a UFC title shot but suffered a TKO loss to current middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in his bout last April.

However, he got back on track in his most recent bout.

As seen in the main event of UFC on FOX 27 (UFC Charlotte) on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on big FOX, Souza scored a devastating knockout victory over Brunson in the first round.

Souza recently went on record that he plans to become the UFC middleweight champion by the end of this year.

He is slated to meet Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 224.

If he can beat Gastelum, then he would likely face the winner of the upcoming middleweight title bout against Whittaker and Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in July.

Thus, Souza’s goal of becoming champion this year could become a reality late in 2018.