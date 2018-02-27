Robert Whittaker Reveals Ideal Date For Yoel Romero Rematch

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has a potential date and location for his first title defense.

Whittaker won the interim title when he beat Yoel Romero back at UFC 213 in July. Then the promotion made him the champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated the strap due to a medical condition in December after beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to win it.

As a result of Whittaker dealing with a staph infection in his stomach and did not receive proper treatment, he was forced to withdraw from his first title defense against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221.

This led to the promotion booking an interim title bout between top contenders Rockhold and Romero.

With Romero picking up the win over Rockhold, he is the clear #1 contender for the title.

Whittaker recently took to his official Twitter account to lay down the challenge to Romero for their fight to take place at UFC 225, which is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

As of this writing, Claudia Gadelha taking on Carla Esparza, and Joseph Benavidez meeting Sergio Pettis have already been confirmed for the upcoming event.

Obviously, the promotion is need of a main event and this fight could just serve as that.

Whittaker wrote in his tweet, “Hey @YoelRomeroMMA I’m ready to go in Chicago June Rematch?”