Rising UFC Contender Demands Fight With ‘P*ssy’ Darren Till

The UFC has already confirmed that top prospect Darren Till would return to action inside the Octagon at the upcoming UFC Liverpool event.

Although the promotion has yet to officially announce his opponent, there is one rising contender who wants to fight him.

That contender is Leon Edwards, who earned his fifth straight win inside the Octagon this past weekend by knocking out Peter Sobotta with one second remaining in the fight.

Following the win at UFC Fight Night 127, Leon took to the mic to call out Till, who is coming off the biggest win of his pro-MMA career thus far by beating former title contender Donald Cerrone.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Edwards went on record by stating that wants this fight to go down at the upcoming UFC Liverpool event.

“Stop being a pussy and let’s fight. You say you’re the greatest of all time, so let’s prove it. That’s my words to him. Let’s go, stop waiting for the ‘Wonderboy’ fight, I’m down the road, let’s go,” he said (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania). “Hopefully they stay on it and keep pushing me, keep building a star. I feel I’ve got everything to be a star. I just got to get them behind me and believing in me,” said a confident Edwards. “I’ve been competing with all these guys they’ve been giving me; all of the so-called tough guys, up-and-coming guys and I am beating them with ease. So hopefully they get behind me now and start pushing me and giving me top 10 fights.”

UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The UFC will be announcing the official main event and more bouts in the weeks to come.