Report: Yoel Romero vs. David Branch Set For UFC on FOX 28

According to a report from The Orlando Sentinel, which was later confirmed by MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, a middleweight bout between Yoel Romero and David Branch has been set for UFC on FOX 28.

Earlier this month, Branch, a former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) two-division champion, took to his official Twitter account to call out Romero, who responded and agreed to the fight. According to Helwani, the bout will be a three-round contest.

Romero, a former Olympian, is coming off of an interim title bout loss to Robert Whittaker last July at UFC 213. Prior to that, he had won eight consecutive fights with six of those victories coming by way of stoppage. He holds notable Octagon victories over Lyoto Machida, Ronaldo Souza and Chris Weidman.

Branch, on the other hand, had won 10-straight fights upon returning to the UFC earlier this year. He scored a decision victory over Krzystof Jotko at UFC 211 last May before suffering a stoppage loss to ex-champion Luke Rockhold this past September.

UFC on FOX 28 is set to take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 24, 2017. A main event for the card has not yet been announced.