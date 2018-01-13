Report: Uriah Hall Fainted In ‘Scary’ Scene Prior To UFC St. Louis Weigh-Ins

Hours after the MMA world was hit with the unfortunate news that middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was forced out of his main event bout with Luke Rockhold, another high-profile bout was scrapped when news broke Uriah Hall had been forced out of his co-main event bout against Vitor Belfort at tomorrow’s UFC St. Louis.

The bout was to be MMA legend Belfort’s retirement fight and understandably elicited an emotional response from the former UFC champion where he wished Hall a fast recovery. It was unknown just what caused the veteran striking specialist to not show up for weigh-ins, but details soon emerged clarifying a harrowing scene before “Primetime” stepped on the scale.

Ariel Helwani tweeted that Hall reportedly fainted on his way to weighing in even though he was on weight. That would obviously be scary enough, but the belief was that he also suffered a seizure as well:

Update on Uriah Hall: according to sources, he was on weight and headed to the weigh-ins this AM. That’s when he feinted. Looked scary, I’m told. Taken to the hospital. He’s feeling better and awake. Doctors are doing tests. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 13, 2018

Was also told by two sources that the belief is Hall suffered a seizure in the midst of it all. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 13, 2018

It’s a highly concerning set of circumstances for the veteran middleweight, one that will certainly – and justifiably – further the controversy over extreme weight-cutting practices in the UFC and MMA as a whole.

“The Phenom” will need a new foe for his retirement bout, but more importantly, Hall’s health will need to be cleared before he can return to the octagon.

Is it time for the UFC to do something about all the bout cancellations due to weight cutting? Is there really anything they can do?