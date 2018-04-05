Report: UFC Lightweight Injured By Conor McGregor’s NYC Outburst

Conor McGregor continues to make MMA headlines, but for all the wrong reasons.

The soon-to-be-stripped UFC lightweight champion caused a hectic scene in New York City today when he stormed the Barclays Center following UFC 223 media day. A short video of his arrival was caught by MMA Junkie:

Things were then taken to an all-new level when he picked up a guardrail and attempted to throw it at a bus in Brooklyn, causing all-out chaos:

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

The bus reportedly held lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will battle late replacement Max Holloway for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 223 this Saturday.

McGregor then left the scene with his entourage according to a video from Adam Hill of The Las Vegas Review-Journal:

But while the Irish star may have just been attempting to cause a scene with Khabib, his ridiculous actions reportedly resulted in some absolutely foolish, unneeded ramifications.

According to MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Michael Chiesa, who is in Brooklyn for his bout against Anthony Pettis on the main card, was injured as a result of McGregor throwing the guardrail.

Chiesa’s trainer Rick Little detailed the chaotic situation:

“Conor went bananas and put a beating on the van that we were in looking for Khabib,” Little said. “A million security guards had to restrain him. Mike’s cut up now. He’s got marks on him, for sure. I don’t think too serious. Everything happened so fast, it was just like we got jumped.”

There’s little secret that “The Notorious” has made his money by being one of the most over-the-top fighters the UFC has ever seen, yet this is just ridiculous.

Calling out the UFC and saying they’d ‘strip nothing’ is one thing, but injured hard-working fighters because you wanted to throw a tantrum is another.

He’s done little but flaunt his money and engage in out-of-the-cage hijinks since losing to Mayweather last year, and while he may be having fun with his newfound money, the MMA world is clearly tiring of his antics.

How much more of this will fight fans take?