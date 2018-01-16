Report: Ferguson vs. Khabib Set For April After UFC Strips McGregor

If a recent report proves true, the UFC lightweight title picture could be getting some extremely much-needed clarity very soon.

Earlier today a report surfaced from Russian site Tass.ru that interim 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson will take on top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov for the official title at April 7’s UFC 223 from Brooklyn, New York. The news was later confirmed from reported sources by BJPenn.com, who backed up the initial report.

Apparently the contract for the highly-anticipated bout – which has fallen apart several times already – has been signed, and the fight will be officially announced at this weekend’s (Sat., January 20, 2018) UFC 220 from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The biggest news about the fight, of course, is that the fight will be for the undisputed title after the promotion strips current champion Conor McGregor for his 14-month inactivity.

UFC president Dana White has made several headlines about potentially stripping McGregor, who has not fought in MMA since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the title at UFC 205 in November 2016, most recently saying the UFC would “absolutely” strip the Irish champion if he didn’t want to return to the octagon until the fall.

Now, it appears the UFC has made that call, and the lightweight affair between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, a fight fans have been anticipating for years, will now take place with the highest possible stakes on the line. That is, if and when it’s officially confirmed by the UFC.