Report: McGregor Turns Himself Into Police, Facing Assault Charges

Thursday’s circus caused by UFC superstar Conor McGregor has come to a close after the Irishman turned himself into the NYPD following his destruction of a bus carrying fighters preparing for Saturday’s UFC 223.

Sources within the department confirmed to MMA Fighting that McGregor turned himself into the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn Thursday night, where the melee occurred at the Barclays Center.

Authorities say he’s facing assault charges stemming from today’s highly publicized incident.

Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured to the point where they had to pull out of their respective UFC 223 fights, while Artem Lobov was removed from the card due to his participation in Thursday’s chaotic scene.

Never a dull moment when Conor McGregor is around, but Thursday’s antics clearly have surpassed his past brash promotional style.

Police say McGregor is currently facing assault charges, but may also face additional charges as well.