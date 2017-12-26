Report: Jimmie Rivera Off UFC 219

Jimmie Rivera has had a rough road leading up to this weekend’s (Dec. 30, 2017) UFC 219, and it now appears as if he won’t even be competing on the card.

Originally scheduled to take on former champion Dominick Cruz, Rivera was then slated to meet John Lineker after Cruz suffered an injury. This past weekend, however, it was reported that Lineker would also be forced off of the card due to medical issues.

After that news broke, multiple fighters spoke up and expressed their willingness to take on Rivera. Former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) champion Marlon Moraes was perhaps the most notable, and although Rivera agreed to the fight, it has not come to fruition, which Rivera says Moraes is to blame for.

Now, according to a report from MMAFighting.com, “El Terror” has been told by UFC executives to stop cutting weight and that he won’t be fighting this weekend.

UFC 219 is set to be headlined by a featherweight title fight between champion Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. In the co-main event, lightweight contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza will do battle.