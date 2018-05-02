Report: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier 2 In The Works

The UFC is reportedly planning a second fight between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier.

Poirier is riding high right now after picking up a win over Justin Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29. If you recall, before this fight was officially announced by the UFC, Poirier initially wanted a rematch with the former lightweight champion.

Now, it appears that this rematch might actually happen. Their first fight took place at UFC 211 last May that resulted in a no contest. In previous interviews, Alvarez hasn’t been too high on a rematch.

However, according to a recent report by Bret Okamoto of ESPN, the rematch is being targetted for this summer, potentially at the upcoming UFC on FOX 30 event.

“Not official, but I’m hearing UFC is interested in doing the Alvarez/Poirier rematch in Calgary on July 28. That’s a heck of a main event if it comes together. Regarding potential Alvarez/Poirier 2 on July 28, I’m told Poirier is open to it, in fact it might be the only non-title fight he’d be open to this summer. The question is Alvarez’s UFC contract. He’s on last fight of deal, expected to talk seriously with UFC in next week or two.”

UFC on FOX 30 is set to take place on July 28 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The main card will air on FOX while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The co-headliner will see Jeremy Stephens against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. The promotion has yet to announce a main event for the show.

Both fighters have both expressed their desire to face current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov next. Time will tell what the promotion ends up doing.