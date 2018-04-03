Report: Donald Cerrone’s Return Targeted For UFC Singapore Main Event

According to a report from MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, a welterweight bout between former lightweight title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Leon Edwards is being targeted to main event UFC Fight Night 132, which is set for June 23, 2018 in Singapore.

Earlier this year, Cerrone got back to his winning ways by scoring a first-round stoppage victory over Yancy Medeiros in Austin, Texas. Prior to that, he had suffered a three-fight losing streak, dropping fights to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler and Darren Till.

Edwards, meanwhile, is riding a five-fight UFC winning streak that includes two stoppage victories. He’s picked up wins over the likes of Dominic Waters, Albert Tumenov, Vincente Luque, Bryan Barberena and Peter Sobotta during that stretch.

A bout between former longtime featherweight champion Jose Aldo and surging contender Jeremy Stephens has also been discussed for this event, but it has not yet been made official.

