Report: Two Huge Replacement Fights Targeted For UFC 222

Earlier today the UFC saw another high-profile title fight fall apart when it was announced featherweight champ Max Holloway had been forced out of his UFC 222 main event versus Frankie Edgar due to injury.

The news was extra concerning given that UFC 222 had few other anticipated bouts on the card, but according to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC is working on making the card potentially even bigger by adding replacement bouts to the March 3 event from Las Vegas.

Apparently, the UFC is looking to book TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt II for the bantamweight title in a rematch of their UFC 217 grudge match, while still giving Edgar a chance to fight on the card against top contender Brian Ortega:

Not finalized, but the current plan is Edgar vs. Ortega in a non-title fight on March 3. And if that gets done, then they’d hope to have a new title fight (TJ vs. Cody 2 has been discussed) as the headliner. Still fluid at the moment. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 3, 2018

But after Dillashaw knocked out Garbrandt in November, rumors surfaced he was waiting for his oft-teased super fight with record-breaking flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson, a fight that has been discussed for July’s UFC 226.

Helwani spoke to Dillashaw’s coach Duane “Bang” Ludwig, who reiterated they’re still aiming for “Mighty Mouse” because Garbrandt needs to earn a rematch:

Just spoke to @TJDillashaw’s head coach @DUANEBANGCOM on the possibility of Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 happening in March. His response: “We want DJ. Cody needs to earn a rematch first." — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 3, 2018

Garbrandt fired back at Ludwig’s suggestion, presumably trying to goad Dillashaw into taking a rematch by suggesting he had been nearly out towards the end of the first round of their first bout, something that may be true but also remains a moot point considering that Dillashaw came back to finish “No Love” in the second.

Regardless, Garbrandt quickly clapped back by saying he had accepted and the ball was in their camp’s court:

Hey bang! Your fighter needed help to the stool after round one! You know what it is! Lighting doesn't strike twice, take the fucking fight bitchass mfers! I accepted! Balls in your court. @TJDillashaw — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 3, 2018

Nothing official has been announced by the promotion for UFC 222’s replacement main event, yet it appears something big is in the works.

Is a bantamweight title rematch the right fight to make? Does the UFC have another option?