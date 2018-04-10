Report: Brock Lesnar Could Still Fight In UFC Despite New WWE Contract

There’s still a chance that former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar fights this year.

With the UFC losing its top stars including Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre and likely Conor McGregor for a bit, the Las Vegas-based promotion is looking for star power and they see that Lesnar could be just what they need.

2018 is an important year for the company as they are trying to find a new television partner to air their programs.

Thus, UFC President Dana White is trying to get Lesnar back inside the Octagon for at least one more fight.

After his fight with hard-hitting Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout at UFC 200 in July of 2016, which Lesnar won by decision, it was announced that he tested positive for anti-estrogen drugs called clomiphene and hydroxy-clomiphene from his samples that were collected in the weeks leading up to the fight.

As a result, the Nevada State Athletic Commission gave Lesnar a fine of $250k of his disclosed $2.5 million purse and a one-year suspension. It should be noted that his suspension is up on July 9, 2017.

Lesnar has competed just once inside of the cage since 2011. The former UFC champion holds notable wins over fighters such as Shane Carwin Randy Couture and Frank Mir.

Although Lesnar’s contract with the WWE expired on April 8th, which was the night of WrestleMania 34 and saw him successfully retain his Universal Title in the main event over Roman Reigns, the sports entertainment company announced through their official website on April 9th that The Beast had re-signed.

Once this news broke, many fight fans thought that Lesnar would never fight again due to him turning 41-years-old this summer and that the last time he signed a new contract with the WWE, which was back in 2015, it was a multi-year deal.

However, that has all changed based on a new report by Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The longtime professional wrestling journalist is reporting that although WWE didn’t disclose the length of his new contract, he has found out by talking with sources that Lesnar’s contract is a short-term deal that does allow him to do at least one UFC fight.

It is unclear if the deal allows for multiple UFC fights.

Something that has to be noted is the fact that Lesnar still has to get back into the USADA drug testing pool as he pulled himself from it after UFC 200. Thus, he would still need six months of clean tests before fighting.