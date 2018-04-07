Renato Moicano Destroys Calvin Kattar’s Leg In New York

Featherweight Renato Moicano sought to recover from his only loss, a submission to No. 1-ranked contender Brian Ortega last July, when he met surging prospect Calvin Kattar on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., April 7, 2018) UFC 223 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

But it promised to be no easy task, as Kattar had won 10 straight fights including two in the UFC.

The early going proved just that, with Kattar pressing forward and landing a big shot that appeared to have Moicano hurt. But the Brazilian recovered well, only to eat another big shot from Kattar. Moicano answered with a body kick and the fighters squared off looking position until he landed a right hand counter shot followed by another body kick. Moicano landed a light shot which Kattar countered before Moicano landed another kick. Moicano snapped a stiff jab and threw more low kicks and landed a flurry with a right and low kick to end the opening round.

Moicano kept attacking the leg in the second, landing a big punch over the top as well. A high kick then scored in addition to a big body kick and stiff low kick. More low and high kicks landed from Moicano as he was hitting Kattar at will with all sorts of kicks. Kattar landed a decent punch but his leg appeared to be hurt as he continued to get hit with low kicks, an uppercut and a body kick.

In the third, Moicano kept using a precis matador style to continue blasting the rushing Kattar’s lead leg, using it to open a path for some big punches as well. Kattar was a game challenger, but he had no answer overall for Moicano’s superior striking and gameplan.

In the end, Moicano took home the unanimous decision.

Final Result: Renato Moicano def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)