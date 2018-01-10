Renan Barao Returns At UFC on FOX 28

Former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao has his next fight lined up.

The promotion announced this week that Barao would fight Brian Kelleher in a bantamweight bout at UFC on FOX 28. Also, Sam Alvey vs. Marcin Prachnio light heavyweight bout has been confirmed.

Barao is in a tough place in his pro-MMA career. It all started when he lost the bantamweight title to current champion TJ Dillashaw in 2014.

Since then, it’s been a rollercoaster of a ride for him as he is 2-4 in his last six bouts and is coming off a decision loss to Aljamain Sterling, which was a catchweight bout at 140 pounds due to the recommendation of the California State Athletic Commission.

On the flip side, Barao meets someone that fight fans should keep an eye on. Kelleher is on an 8-1 run that including picking up a win over Iuri Alcantara in his UFC debut.

After a brief setback thanks to a submission loss to Marlon Vera, he has since rebounded with his most recent bout seeing him score a TKO victory over Damian Stasiak.

UFC on FOX 28 is set to take place on February 24, 2018, at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The main card will air on FOX while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The promotion has yet to officially announce the main event of this upcoming show. Although the bout order hasn’t been set, here is the updated lineup:

Sam Alvey vs. Marcin Prachnio

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

Alan Jouban vs. Ben Saunders

Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres

David Branch vs. Yoel Romero

Max Griffin vs. Mike Perry

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Sara McMann

Renan Barao vs. Brian Kelleher