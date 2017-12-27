Released UFC Fighter Goes Off On Dana White

By
Michael Henken
-
0
It looks as if 30-year-old middleweight Oluwale Bamgbose is no longer part of the UFC roster, and he doesn’t appear to be too happy with it.

Taking to his official Twitter account earlier today, Bamgbose announced the news, while also taking the time to accuse the promotion of unfair treatment. The New York native had a few choice words for UFC President Dana White as well.

Bamgbose is coming off of a second-round knockout loss to Alessio Di Chirico at UFC on FOX 26 earlier this month (Dec. 6, 2017) in Winnipeg, Canada. The loss marked his third in a row and pushed his UFC record to just 1-3 overall.

It’s currently unclear where he’ll land next.

