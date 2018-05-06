Weekend Boxing Recap: GGG KOs Matirosyan, Bellew KOs Haye

Although it was a rare off weekend for the UFC, combat sports fans weren’t left without any action, as it was actually quite an exciting weekend for the sport of boxing.

Last night, WBA (Super), WBC and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin returned to action, taking on Vanes Matirosyan in the main event of an HBO televised card from the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Although he was originally set to take on Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in a much-anticipated rematch, it was a successful night for “GGG”, as he made quick work of Matirosyan, finishing the fight in the second round.

Check out the stoppage below courtesy of HBO:

Prior to GGG’s victory over Matirosyan, WBA heavyweight champion David Haye took on Tony Bellew in a rematch at the O2 Arena in London, England. Attempting to exact revenge, the night didn’t end well for Haye, as Bellew ended up finishing the fight in the fifth round.

Check out the stoppage below courtesy of Zombie Prophet: