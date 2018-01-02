Quote: UFC Will Move On With Or Without Conor McGregor

UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor is without question the biggest star the sport has ever seen, and after an up and down 2017 for the UFC, it’s safe to say that the promotion is hoping for him to fight in the near future.

Coming off of a loss in a boxing match to the legendary Floyd Mayweather this past August, McGregor didn’t compete in the Octagon in 2017, and it’s unclear when he plans to return.

It’s also possible that he never fights again, and if that’s the case, UFC President Dana White recently said that the promotion will simply move on:

“If Conor McGregor fights next year, that’ll be awesome,” White told FOX Sports Undisputed. “If Conor McGregor doesn’t fight, the UFC is going to go on. I’ve been hearing this since 2003. ‘What are you going to do when Chuck Liddell’s gone? What are you going to do when Georges St-Pierre leaves? You’re in big trouble when Anderson Silva’s gone! The list goes on and on. Ronda Rousey. Last year was the best in the company’s history. So we’re going to keep finding new talent and putting on the best fights in the world. That’s what we’re going to continue to do, with or without anybody.”

If he does return, it’s expected that he’ll take on interim champion Tony Ferguson. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov is closing in on a title shot, and a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz is always an option as well.

Who would you like to see the Irishman fight next?