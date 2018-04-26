Quote: UFC Is Really Missing Conor McGregor

The UFC is in an interesting spot without former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

They don’t have big pay-per-view draws right now without him. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is on the sidelines as he deals with his pending USADA suspension and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is in the WWE.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor’s status as an active MMA fighter is on hold once again due to his recent arrest after he decided to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov by attacking a bus that had fighters on it.

As a result, he was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. McGregor is due to another court appearance on June 14th.

His boxing coach Owen Roddy recently did an exclusive interview with Express Sport to talk about McGregor’s future and how the UFC is missing their biggest PPV draw.

Just to have him back in the cage, I think that’s more important than anything else. He’s training, he’s looking good,” Roddy said. ”We can’t really talk about when he wants to return. But he’s adamant he’s getting back.”