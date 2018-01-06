Quote: Megan Anderson Not Experienced Enough To Fight Cyborg Next

Cris Cyborg successfully defended her UFC featherweight title last weekend (Dec. 30, 2017) against Holly Holm, but her future remains unclear.

While she has expressed interest in facing Megan Anderson or another featherweight contender, UFC President Dana White has expressed his desire to book a super fight between Cyborg and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Given the fact that Anderson is the current Invicta FC featherweight champion, either option could make sense, but ex-UFC bantamweight titleholder Miesha Tate thinks Anderson is a ‘bit green’ as of now:

“The problem I have with that fight is, um, the quality of opponents Megan has beat, I don’t feel they’re even remotely close to Cyborg,” she said on SiriusXM’s “MMA Tonight.” “I think she’s a bit green at this point.”

Continuing on, Tate acknowledged that Anderson is a skillful and marketable fighter, but she simply doesn’t feel as if she’s experienced enough to compete with someone like Cyborg:

“I think Megan will probably be the next one to get it. I think she’s the most marketable,” Tate said. “She’s very tall. She’s very long. She’s very rangy. … She’s going to have a height advantage. That makes it interesting. She’ll be the first woman who has that much of a reach and size advantage, you could say, on Cyborg. “But I don’t think she’s experienced enough yet. There’s a big difference in the women she’s been fighting and beating, and then Cyborg.”

Who would you like to see Cyborg face next?