Quote: Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Excuse Is Just One Big Fraud

After losing her 115-pound title via shocking first-round knockout to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 last November in New York City, Joanna Jedrzejczyk will get her chance at redemption, as she’s currently slated to rematch “Thug” Rose in the co-main event of April’s UFC 223 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Recently, the former champion cited a brutal weight cut as a primary factor in her performance, but it doesn’t appear as if everyone is buying that.

In fact, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who dropped a decision loss to Jedrzejczyk in 2016, believes it’s just ‘nonsense’:

“For me it’s nonsense and justification of herself,” Kowalkiewicz told MMAnews Live (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t know, maybe it makes her feel better about it, and she’s able to lift it somehow psychologically. Every fighter cuts the weight and it’s not pleasant for anyone. And she puts the guilt on her dietary team. Doesn’t Joanna use her own brain? In my opinion, this is just one big fraud.”

Since losing to Jedrzejczyk, Kowalkiewicz has gone just 1-1, losing to Claudia Gadelha before rebounding with a victory over Jodie Esquibel this past October.

Jedrjzejczyk, on the other hand, had won 14 consecutive fights, while defending the UFC title five-straight times before losing to Namajunas.

