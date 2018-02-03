Quote: Floyd Mayweather Will Box Again – He Has No Choice

Recently, undefeated ‘retired’ boxer Floyd Mayweather has been active on social media, going back-and-forth with Conor McGregor, whom he beat in a boxing match last August, whilst teasing a jump to the Octagon.

So, will the 40-year-old fight again?

Former UFC title challenger and current Bellator competitor Chael Sonnen believes so, but he said that “Money’s” return will take place in the boxing ring:

“Floyd Mayweather comes out and he… puts out like, a little video… of him getting into an MMA cage,” Sonnen said in a recent vlog, per BJPenn.com’s Drake Riggs. “We know he’s not doing MMA, there’s nothing about that but why would he be wanting to keep his name out there…? I know the answer, I just want to tell you guys. Floyd’s fightin’ again. He’s gonna box.”

And not only does Sonnen believe that Mayweather will box again, but he feels as if he has no choice but to do so:

“But he’s fighting again, make no mistake, Floyd Mayweather is boxing again. He has no choice. The only thing more embelished than Floyd Mayweather’s pay-per-view numbers is Floyd Mayweather’s net worth. “I really think he’s fighting Conor [McGregor]. I’m kind of out on a limb on that one but I have some evidence to support it… The one reason you always have to retire is you can’t have a comeback until you have a retirement so everything’s lined up for that. He’s seeking attention for some reason. I think it’s pretty obvious, he’s gonna box again and why not pick your opponent? I think we’re a lot more likely to see that fight than you people think.”

Do you expect Mayweather to once again come out of retirement, and if so, could a rematch between him and McGregor take place in the squared circle?