Quote: Conor McGregor Not Holding Up Division Or UFC

According to Chael Sonnen, UFC President Dana White hasn’t stripped lightweight champion Conor McGregor of his title because he simply has no reason to.

“Dana hasn’t stripped him, because he doesn’t have a reason to strip him. Conor isn’t hurt, and he’s not refusing fights,” Sonnen said on his YouTube Channel. “People say, well he hasn’t defended his belt, he hasn’t fought since Eddie Alvarez. That’s not true, he did fight. It was Floyd Mayweather. “While the title wasn’t on the line, Conor wasn’t at home sitting on his ass doing nothing. He was tied up in a business venture. So he’s not holding up the company, he’s not even holding up a division. He had a once in a lifetime opportunity, and he took it. That’s just the reality.”

McGregor, who hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since winning the 155-pound title with a brutal second round stoppage victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016, did indeed take on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match this past August.

However, he does receive a bit of criticism for never defending a UFC title, and given the financial gain he took in from the Mayweather fight, it’s unclear when he’ll return to action.

Sonnen, however, doesn’t agree with the theory the White is protecting McGregor due to the fact that the Irishman would do big business whether he has the title or not:

“I’m not some Conor defender, I’m not a hater, I’m just living in the world of reality,” Sonnen said. “What I’m speaking to is the conspiracy theory that Dana would protect Conor for Business. How does that help business? “How is it more helpful for Conor on his next fight, to walk out wearing the belt, than for somebody else to walk out wearing the belt with Conor walking out from the opposing corner. It’s the same! What’s the difference? “You want it to do good business. You strip the son of a bitch, so you could come back that Conor McGregor is back after the title that he never lost,” he said. “That, would do big business.”

What do you make of Sonnen’s comments?