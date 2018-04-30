Quote: CM Punk Is ‘Dying’ On June 9 At UFC 225

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Phil “CM Punk” Brooks made his professional mixed martial arts debut at UFC 203 in September 2016 after having never competed in a bout before. Despite training for months prior at Roufusport under Duke Roufus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the bout didn’t end well for Punk, as he was submitted by Mickey Gall in the first round.

Regardless, he will get another shot in the Octagon, as he’s set to take on Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson is only 0-1 himself as professional, but it’s safe to say that he’s confident heading into his bout against Punk:

“His mama call him Phil, I’m gonna call him Phil,” Jackson said on Monday’s eedition of The MMA Hour. “That’s his name — Phil Brooks. The whole CM Punk thing, I guess he’s trying to bring that gimmick over from the professional wrestling. “Look, the CM Punk guy, he’s dying June 9 at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago. Vince McMahon could not have written a better storyline,” he added. “The redemption story of CM Punk being ended by ‘The Truth’ at UFC 225.”

And while Jackson does indeed feel as if he’ll end Punk’s time in the Octagon, he’s more focused on building his own name following a loss to Gall at UFC Fight Night 82 in February 2016:

“The main objective here is to build the Mike ‘The Truth’ entertainment brand,” he said. “That’s what we’re here about. So, although I know I’m gonna be walking out to a lot of boos, eventually I want to turn those fans over and bring them to ‘The Truth’ side.”

UFC 225 is set to be headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington will also do battle for an interim welterweight title on the card.