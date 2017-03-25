Poll: Who Wins Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre?

Following a rocky start to the year thanks in large to Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey’s absences from MMA, undoubtedly the UFC’s biggest upcoming fight is the middleweight title fight between champion Michael Bisping and legendary returning former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, which is slated for later this year.

The fight has received a ton of backlash and criticism with “The Count” having a perceived clear contender in the surging Yoel Romero, as St-Pierre is returning from what will be a nearly four-year absence from semi-retirement. He’s also never fought at 185 pounds before, raising doubt as to just how he’ll be able to contend with the much bigger Bisping.

But St-Pierre is doing his part to stay in shape, recently posting a training video of him doing gymnastics – a full-body exercise that few can do and one of the secrets to his unparalleled skill in the octagon during his historic run as champion during MMA’s rise to the current mainstream prominence it enjoys today.

Across the cage, Bisping will await. He’s received his own mob of critics after he fought No. 14-ranked Dan Henderson in his frist title defense at last October’s UFC 204, and has followed that up by refusing to fight the top-ranked contender in favor of the sure-to-be huge payday of a fight with “GSP,” yet there’s no denying “The Count” is on the hottest stretch of his long MMA career, with wins over former champs in Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, and Henderson; even if two of the victories were and are still followed by controversy. He’s still the bigger, more active fighter as compared to the better grappler St-Pierre, and he’s also probably a more polished striker.

All of that makes this fight a tough one to predict, and it should be a barnburner in a time where the UFC needs it to deliver. Who is your pick to win this pivotal bout?