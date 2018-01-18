Report: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Targeted For Spring 2018

The “Just Bleed” Gods may be blessing fight fans with another stellar display of violence.

Inside sources confirmed to MMAJunkie that Dustin Poirier will reportedly fight Justin Gaethje sometime in the spring of 2018. Poirier initially wanted a rematch with Eddie Alvarez, who happened to be the first man to beat Gaethje at UFC 218 last month.

While the Alvarez rematch is off the table for now, Poirier vs Gaethje is an incredible fight between two competitors with as much power as they have heart.

Since moving to lightweight, Poirier has been on a roll with few hiccups. He most recently finished former champion Anthony Pettis to put him back into title contention after a knockout loss to Michael Johnson and a controversial no contest against Alvarez at last May’s UFC 211.

Conversely, Gaethje debuted against Johnson and TKO’d him in a rousing war of attrition. His subsequent loss to Alvarez leads us to the matchup with Poirier, a fellow adherent to unbridled violence.

While the bout has yet to be confirmed, both men are certainly looking to reestablish themselves in an ever-changing lightweight division. With current champ Conor McGregor on the verge of being stripped and Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson likely set for the undisputed title, there’s plenty of room for fresh blood at 155 pounds.

And you better believe if and when these two enter the cage together, much blood will be shed.