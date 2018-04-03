Pic: Check Out The Updated UFC 223 Fight Poster

UFC 223, which is set to take place this Saturday night (April 7, 2018) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York underwent some serious changes this past weekend.

Originally, the event was supposed to be headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Then, however, it was revealed that Ferguson suffered a knee injury that could require surgery, ultimately forcing him out of the bout.

Following the news of Ferguson’s injury, UFC President Dana White that 145-pound champion Max Holloway would be stepping up on extremely short notice to challenge Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title.

In the evening’s co-main event Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will face-off for a second time with the winner going home with the strawweight title. The two first fought last November at UFC 217 in New York City where Namajunas stunned Jedrzejczyk with a first-round knockout.

Check out the updated official UFC 223 fight poster below: