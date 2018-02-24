Pic: Mike Perry Seriously ‘Pantsed’ His Opponent At UFC Orlando Weigh-Ins

Known for his colorful, unique personality both in and outside of the Octagon, welterweight slugger “Platinum” Mike Perry continued to garner eyeballs when he squared off with opponent Max Griffin at yesterday’s UFC on FOX 28 ceremonial weigh-ins from Orlando, Florida.

And he did it in a strange way that was a first in the UFC.

“Platinum” de-pantsed Griffin in a scene reminiscent of a high school bullying that’s drawn reactions where many questioned if behavior like it was good for MMA to those who thought it was hilarious.

Check it out on the UFC’s Instagram:

Griffin was able to block the attempt, however, keeping his pants up in front of the Florida fans.

After the weigh-ins later that night, Perry lashed back at those who criticized his attempted de-pantsing of Griffin, posting the following seething backlash:

Some mf’s don’t deserve the entertainment I bring with their bullshit comments. I’m gonna fuck him up so bad you mf’s gonna beg me to come back #🖕🏼 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 24, 2018

Few, if any, are able to rile up the MMA fanbase like the polarizing “Platinum” is, and no matter what you think about his even controversial removal of an opponent’s clothing, it cannot be denied that he gets the fight world talking.

Looking for a big rebound win after dropping his last fight to rising Brazilian contender Santiago Ponzinibbio, Perry will take on Griffin in the opening main card bout of tonight’s (Sat., February 24, 2018) UFC on FOX 28 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Big FOX cards haven’t exactly brought in the biggest ratings as of late, so we’ll see if Perry can translate that vitriol into fans tuning in to watch him fight.