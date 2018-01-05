Pic: Conor McGregor Back Training At SBG

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since winning the 155-pound title with a stoppage victory over Eddie Alvarez in Nov. 2016.

He then took on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match this past August, making his fighting future a bit unclear.

But although he doesn’t yet have his return bout booked, he appears to be back in training, as he recently took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of him and a training partner at SBG Ireland:

If and when McGregor returns, a few options will await him.

The most logical would be a unification bout against interim champion Tony Ferguson. Undefeated top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov has made waves as well, however, and a trilogy bout between McGregor and Nate Diaz is always an option too.

When will the Irishman finally fight?