Photo: Yoel Romero Seriously Kissed Luke Rockhold After Knocking Him Out

The main event of last night’s (Sat., February 10, 2018) UFC 221 from Perth, Australia, certainly saw its fair share of hiccups, with original headliner Robert Whittaker being forced out with a host of injuries and his replacement Yoel Romero missing weight.

But none were quite as strange as what happened after Romero knocked out Rockhold (watch highlights here) in the third round of their interim title bout (for Rockhold, at least). After flooring the former champion with a monstrous strike over the top and shutting his lights off with an uppercut that followed, Romero took to implementing a post-fight routine that well, only Romero could muster.

Running up to a clearly still dazed Rockhold, the ‘Soldier of God’ apologized to his just-vanquished opponent and then gave him a kiss for good measure.

Check it out from MMA Mania on Instagram right here: