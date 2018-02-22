Quote: Brock Lesnar ‘Always Ready’ For UFC Return

According to his on-screen World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) manager Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar is ‘always ready’ to make a return to the UFC.

The former UFC heavyweight champion last competed at July 2016’s UFC 200, but his win over Mark Hunt was later changed to a no-contest after it was revealed that Lesnar had failed a drug test.

At 40-years-old, it’s unclear how much longer Lesnar would be able to fight, but with his contract with the WWE coming to an end, the rumors have begun to swirl and Heyman said that if Lesnar ‘wants to fight in the UFC’ than that’s what he’ll do:

“I think Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do,” Heyman told TMZ. “If Brock Lesnar wants to fight in the UFC, Brock Lesnar will fight in the UFC. If Brock Lesnar wants to fight in WWE, he will fight in WWE…Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

Heyman also said that time away from the Octagon only benefits Lesnar, as it allows his body the chance to heal:

“The time away (from UFC) actually makes him better because his body gets a chance to heal,” he said. “Brock Lesnar’s probably the healthiest fighter to enter UFC if he decides to do that.”

Prior to his fight against Hunt, Lesnar hadn’t competed since December 2011 when he suffered a stoppage loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 141. Overall, he’s 5-3 in his mixed martial arts and he twice defended the UFC heavyweight championship.

Would you like to see Lesnar make another return to fighting?