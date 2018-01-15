Paige VanZant Shares X-Ray Of Broken Arm Following UFC St. Louis Loss

Paige VanZant showed off her toughness in her fight with Jessica-Rose Clark in the co-main event of UFC St. Louis (Fight Night 124) on Sunday night at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on FOX Sports 1.

As seen in the fight, VanZant suffered a unanimous decision loss to Clark.

After the second round of the flyweight bout, she told her coaches who were in her corner that she broke her arm in the first round. As soon as the final bell sounded, she quickly reached for her right arm.

This led to the UFC prospect being transported to a local hospital after the fight to get treatment. That is when it was confirmed that she had broken her arm and she has an X-ray to prove it.

As a result of this loss, VanZant has dropped two straight and three of her past four. This fight with Clark marked her flyweight debut.

Even though she has an injury, VanZant is keeping her spirits high as she wrote the following on her official Twitter account:

“Well… I broke my arm in the first! I was able to finish the fight but as you can see, had a hard recovering and throwing my right. I’ll be back better and stronger than ever! 💪🏼🦁 it’s all apart of the fight game. God had other plans for me. 🙏🏼 darn spinning back fist. And that’s the shot that broke my arm lol @missjessyjess you got a hard head girl!! Congrats tonight. Tough as nails.”