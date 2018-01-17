Paige VanZant Promises Return With ‘Bionic Arm’ After Surgery

This past weekend (Jan. 14, 2018), Paige VanZant made her flyweight debut, taking on Jessica Rose-Clark in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 124 from St. Louis, Missouri.

The bout didn’t go her way, however, as she suffered a decision defeat, but she also broke her arm in the opening round after attempting to land a spinning backfist.

Although she was able to fight through the injury, it appears as if VanZant will now have to undergo surgery to repair her arm:

“Looks like I’m going to need surgery, so I go in on Monday,” VanZant said (Via Fancy Combat). “Wish me luck. Send some prayers up. And now I’m going to go sympathy shop. Thank you, guys, for all your support. I love all my fans out there. I’ll be back stronger than ever, this time with a bionic arm.”

With the loss, “12 Guage” has now lost three of her last four fights. Prior to her fight against Clark, she had spent over a year on the sidelines, having not competed since December 2016.

Despite her recent skid, however, VanZant is only 23 years of age and likely has a long career ahead of her.