Opponent & Date Set For Dillon Danis’ Bellator Debut

After signing with the promotion last year, Dillon Danis, a training partner of one Conor McGregor, finally has his Bellator debut set.

Earlier today (March 15, 2018), the promotion announced that Danis would be taking on Kyle Walker at Bellator 198, which is set to take place on April 28, 2018 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The 24-year-old Danis has never competed in a mixed martial arts competition before, but he is considered to be a world class Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. He gained recognition when he helped prepare McGregor for a UFC 202 rematch against Nate Diaz and is expected to train for his MMA debut at SBG Ireland with John Kavanagh.

Walker, on the other hand, holds a 2-4 MMA record and will also be making his Bellator debut. He’ll enter the contest looking to bounce back after suffering back-to-back defeats in his last two fights.

Bellator 198 is set to be headlined by a heavyweight grand prix matchup between Fedor Emelianenko and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.