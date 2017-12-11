NSAC Exec ‘Would Be Happy To License’ Nate Diaz In Boxing

Rumors began to swirl late last month that the UFC was interested in booking a welterweight title fight between champion Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz for Dec. 30’s UFC 219 in Las Vegas, Nevada, but UFC President Dana White quickly shut down those rumors, saying the idea was simply mishandled by a company executive.

In the aftermath of the news, Diaz, who hasn’t competed since suffering a majority decision loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in August 2016, recently took to his social media to take a shot at the UFC, while also indicating that a future in boxing could be a possibility for him.

And if he does decide that he wants to compete inside the squared circle, it doesn’t look as if the Stockton native will have any issue obtaining a license in the fight capital of the world:

“I don’t think he’s requested a boxing license, to date,” Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett told Express Sport. “But from what I know of Nate and who he spars with, I believe he may have been a sparring partner at some point in time with Andre Ward, he and Nick.” “So, if he applied, I would see no reason why we wouldn’t license him. We would be happy to license him and we hope that he can fight in our state as well, ‘The Fight Capital of the World.’”

Diaz has indeed long trained with former world champion and top pound-for-pound talent Andre Ward, and he’s always used a boxing style inside the Octagon.

Would you like to see Diaz test his skills in the boxing ring?