Nick Newell One Step Away From UFC Contract

Former WSOF standout Nick Newell has always turned heads being a one-armed fighter. Born with a congenital disease that caused his left arm to underdevelop, Newell has regardless racked up a 14-1 professional MMA record.

Newell had retired following a loss to current UFC lightweight and former WSOF champ Justin Gaethje, but is now returning under Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series according to a report from MMA Fighting, which puts him one step away from a UFC contract.

Newell, who’s been gunning for a UFC fight for ages now, was extremely grateful for the opportunity:

“I want to thank Dana White, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard for believing in me and giving me a shot. I still have to go out there and deliver. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Newell’s manager, Ali Abdel-Aziz, echoed that sentiment, specifically mentioning White in making Newell’s dreams come true:

“I want to thank Dana White. He’s been making dreams come true for 20 years, and he just made one of Nick’s biggest dreams become true. I’m grateful. Stuff like this makes me humble.”

Should Newell impress UFC brass with a victory under the Contender Series, a UFC contract would be the next step.

Current UFC fighter Sean O’Malley did just that, winning by spectacular first-round knockout on Tuesday Night Contender Series before promptly earning a UFC contract. He’s now the most hyped up-and-coming 135-pound combatant in MMA.

Do you expect to see the grappling ace earn his way to the UFC?