Nick Diaz Posts Cryptic Reaction To USADA Reinstatement

Nick Diaz hasn’t fought since his no contest against Anderson Silva back in 2015, but interest in his comeback has remained at an all time high. Diaz fans can finally rejoice, as the Stockton Slapper was reinstated into the UFC and had his suspension officially end this week, making him eligible again to fight.

Diaz posted this on Instagram in response to his reinstatement:

Back where we left off👊🏽 😡😡😡😵😵😵😵😵🙂☹️🤕 A post shared by nickdiaz209 (@nickdiaz209) on Apr 11, 2018 at 1:11am PDT

Talks of fights with Conor McGregor, who his brother Nate went 1-1 with, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, and many others have stated their intent to fight the elder Diaz brother.

Diaz’ suspension stems from his testing positive for marijuana, a subsequent offense, following his fight with Silva at UFC 183. Silva himself tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

With no opponent or date set in stone yet, who should Diaz (26-9-2 NC) fight upon his UFC return?