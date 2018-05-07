Nick Diaz Offers Interesting Prediction For McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz has offered his prediction for the potential lightweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon in over a year and never defended his lightweight title before being stripped of it.

Instead, he spent his time hyping a mega-boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. As seen in the fight, he lost it via 10th-round TKO at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena last August.

On the flip side, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in his latest bout inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner in the main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event last month to win the vacant lightweight title.

Although this potential bout has yet to be officially announced, many people believe that this is the direction that the promotion will go once McGregor gets passed the legal issues that stem from him attacking a fighter bus that had the UFC champion on it.

Diaz, as well as UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, were in attendance to watch Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan this past Saturday night (May 5, 2018) in Carson, California.

At the event, boxing reporter Elie Seckbach interviewed Diaz to get his prediction for this possible fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov.

According to the older Diaz brother, he believes that this will be a tough fight for both competitors but thinks that the UFC champion will get his hand raised.