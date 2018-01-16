NFL Insider Jay Glazer Joins Broadcast Team At Bellator 192

Bellator is continuing to make big-money moves after Spike’s recent rebranding as the Paramount Network.

Previously signing Mike Goldberg, the longtime voice of the UFC and recently signing respected MMA referee “Big” John McCarthy, they’ve now added Jay Glazer to the mix as well.

Glazer previously provided pre and post-fight coverage for the UFC, but joined Bellator in an announcement released on Tuesday.

Bellator President Scott Coker was extremely happy with acquiring Glazer’s services:

“I’m excited to welcome Jay Glazer to the Bellator family. Jay’s knowledge and experience in sports television speaks for itself and he will be a great addition to our incredible broadcast team. As Bellator moves to Paramount Network, I look forward to having him involved with some of the biggest fights of the year.”

Glazer will continue to work as an NFL insider for FOX Sports, but will now be covering Bellator fights instead of UFC cards.

The first Bellator event Glazer will cover will feature some of the promotion’s biggest names, with Chael Sonnen taking on Quinton “Rampage” Jackson to kick off Bellator’s heavyweight Grand Prix, as well as Douglas Lima defending his welterweight belt against Rory MacDonald.

Bellator and the UFC have been trading MMA commentators lately, with former Bellator play-by-play announcer Jimmy Smith jumping ship to the UFC just last week.

How will Jay Glazer fit with Bellator? What do you make of all the recent changes to Bellator and the UFC’s commentary booths?