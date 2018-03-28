Neil Magny Returns At UFC Liverpool

Neil Magny has his next fight lined up and it’s going to be a challenge.

The UFC announced on Tuesday morning that Magny is slated to take on Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout.

Also, the second bout for this event has been announced, which is Brad Scott having a welterweight showdown against Salim Touahri at the upcoming UFC Liverpool event (UFC Fight Night 130).

Magny is looking to gain some more momentum after picking up a win over former title contender Carlos Condit back in December at UFC 219.

On the flip side, Nelson has not been seen in the Octagon since he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the UFC Fight Night 113 event in Scotland last July.

UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The promotion has yet to announce the main event for this show but Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson will likely headline it.

The UFC will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks but for now, you can check out the card here:

Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson

Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson

Tom Breese vs. Daniel Kelly

Trevor Smith vs. Elias Theodorou

Brad Scott vs. Salim Touahri

Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewart

Lina Lansberg vs. Gina Mazany

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jason Knight