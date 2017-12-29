Nate Marquardt Issues Farewell Retirement Message

Nate Marquardt is calling it a career. Although he failed to win gold in the UFC, he still had a great career and was considered well-respected middleweight fighters in the game today.

The former Strikeforce middleweight champion announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts competition on Thursday.

Marquardt began his career in 1999 and mainly fought under Pancrase in Japan, before signing with the UFC in 2005.

Once he was released in 2011, he fought under the Strikeforce banner and won the vacant welterweight title by knocking out current UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Fast forward to 2013, he went back to the UFC and had a 3-8 run. His last win came against Tamdan McCrory in October 2016, which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

However, he dropped his next three fights against Sam Alvey, Vitor Belfort, and Cezar Ferreira.

Marquardt released a lengthy statement through his official website: