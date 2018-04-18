Nate Diaz Takes Shot At Conor McGregor Over Bus Attack

Nate Diaz couldn’t help himself again when he decided to take a shot at Conor McGregor.

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Diaz has been biding his time since a third bout has been off the table with McGregor.

It’s been well established that McGregor and several members of his entourage decided to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York earlier this month to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

If you recall, Khabib got into a verbal altercation with Artem Lobov, who is a training partner of McGregor’s, at the hotel where all of the fighters who were competing at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event.

McGregor didn’t appreciate the situation and wanted revenge on the newly crowned champ. This was when McGregor started throwing trash cans, chairs, barricades and other items at the buses that had fighters on it.

He later turned himself into the NYPD following his destruction and was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

Diaz took a shot at McGregor by bringing up the fact that he was involved in the Strikeforce: Nashville brawl. For those who may not remember, Jason Miller jumped into the cage following Jake Shields‘ title defense over Dan Henderson to pursue a rematch with Shields.

This led to Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Gilbert Melendez, Shields jumping Miller right there in the cage until they were separated.

Diaz wrote the following on his official Instagram account: