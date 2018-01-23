Nate Diaz Reveals Date For Planned UFC Return

MMA fans anxiously awaiting Nate Diaz’s UFC return may have gotten the best news they have in months this evening.

That is if you’re to believe Diaz’ post on Instagram hinting that he was ‘tired of waiting’ for the ‘f**kers’ in his division to figure it out, so he would be back in a short time.

The UFC could certainly use the popular and polarizing personality, whose rivalry with absent lightweight champion Conor McGregor is arguably the most popular in MMA history.

But with the UFC 155-pound weight class stagnating with McGregor inactive, Diaz called out his lightweight foes for being boring. Check it out:

“Sick of sitting around waiting for you fuckers to do shit there’s no excitement in this fight shit step your games up I’ll see u around may,June.

Sincerely The Real Champ”

The ‘f**kers’ he’s referring to are the top-ranked competitors in the UFC lightweight division, a supremely skilled class currently held up by the uncertainty of McGregor’s motivation to defend his title.

Interim champion Tony Ferguson will finally fight top-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov at April 7’s UFC 223 in New York, but even the competitors themselves don’t know if it will be for the interim or actual undisputed championship as the UFC drags their feet.

Putting the Stockton slugger back into the mix would only further complicate things, although his once-red-hot rivalry with McGregor has cooled significantly with the two participating in only one MMA fight combined since their second meeting at August 2016’s UFC 202, which McGregor won by close majority decision.

It’s largely believed McGregor will now defend his title against the winner of Ferguson vs. Khabib, but nothing is clear. Could Diaz pull the ultimate slide-in once again and get his oft-rumored trilogy fight out of nowhere?