Nate Diaz Confirms He’s ‘Back In Action’ On Social Media

It’s been almost 17 months since we’ve seen fan favorite Nate Diaz in the octagon, and that seems like a lifetime considering the pace the MMA world moves at.

After losing a closely-fought decision to archrival Conor McGregor at August 2016’s UFC 202, Diaz immediately campaigned for a lucrative trilogy match but was rebuffed by the UFC. That set off another long period of inactivity for the Stockton, Calif.-based brawler, who called for $15 million to fight “The Notorious” a third time.

But with that number obviously not going to be met, Diaz appeared to be pricing himself out of what would rate as the most high-profile bout of his up-and-down mixed martial arts career, and with McGregor now uncertain to return and facing potential fights with Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov if and when he does, Diaz’ chances of another monstrous payday are fading fast.

So he may be forced to step into other avenues if he wants to continue his fighting career, and today, it appears he’s open to just that. Diaz posted a photo on his Instagram of a recent training session with a caption that declared he was ‘back in action.’

Based on this picture, Diaz is training for his rumored foray into the boxing ring, something that has been thrown about for a few months now.

After McGregor made a high-profile shift to the sweet science for his massive boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last summer, it’s hardly a surprise to see other MMA stars looking to get paid more for a competition that only focuses on one avenue of combat sports, and Diaz has always been regarded as one of the finest boxers in MMA.

There’s little doubt his debut in the sweet science would turn heads and inspire viewers, but with his asking price at an astronomical level, could he really approach the levels he was demanding for the trilogy match opposite McGregor?

He may need the Irishman to get paid like that, but in any case, fans will be excited to see their beloved Diaz back in at least some form.