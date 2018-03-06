NAC To Investigate Canelo Alvarez’s Recent Failed Drug Test

A bombshell dropped on the boxing world on Monday afternoon that may have implications on the boxing rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

This fight could be in jeopardy of not happening. If you recall, just last September, Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a split draw. The rematch was in place but now that a failed drug test has surfaced, the fight up in the air.

In case you missed it, Alvarez tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in an out-of-competition drug test.

The news was broken once his promoter Golden Boy released a press release that stated he low trace of clenbuterol in Alvarez’s system is “consistent with meat contamination that has impacted dozens of athletes in Mexico over the last few years.”

The rematch is slated to go down on May 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is expected go on. However, the fight could be nixed by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC).

Executive director Bob Bennett has gone on record by stating that NAC will launch an investigation into the failed drug test. Their decision will determine whether or not the fight will still happen on the targeted date.

It should be noted that the test was administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA). Alvarez has denied knowingly doping.

With this failed drug test, Golden Boy said Alvarez would move his camp from Mexico to the United States.

“I am an athlete who respects the sport, and this surprises me and bothers me because it had never happened to me,” he said in a statement added to the press release. “I will submit to all the tests that require me to clarify this embarrassing situation, and I trust that at the end the truth will prevail.”

Meat in Mexico can be tainted with clenbuterol and should be considered a legitimate occurrence in this situation. It was noted in the press release by SMRTL lab director Daniel Eichner that the clenbuterol levels “are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination.