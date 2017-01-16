Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn Full Fight Video Highlights

It was truly new school vs old school when rising prospect Yair Rodriguez met former welterweight and lightweight champion B.J. Penn in the main event of tonight’s (Sun., January 15, 2017) UFC Fight Night 103 from Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

The legendary Penn was attempting a comeback following several hold-ups after he announced his return and began training with Jackson-Winkeljohn MMA last year, yet when the Octagon door was closed tonight, it was tough to see just how far the modern era of mixed martial arts has passed “The Prodigy” by.

Ultra-flashy Rodriguez used his amazing speed, endless kicks, and heightened range to pick Penn apart from the bout’s first minute, unleashing a varied torrent of pinpoint shots that eventually forced referee John McCarthy to call the fight off early in the second round. For Rodriguez, it was a lopsided win over the big name he needed to truly become the future star many have pegged him to be, while for Penn it was unfortunately yet another sobering reminder that the fight game has passed him by.

Watch the full fight video highlights of this passing of the guard fight here: