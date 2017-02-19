Watch: Thiago Santos’ INSANE Spin Kick Knockout

Sustaining two consecutive stoppage losses, middleweight veteran Thiago Santos needed a huge performance when he faced off with Jack Marshman on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Feb. 19, 2017) UFC Fight Night 105 from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

He got just that and so much more.

After Marshman dropped Santos with a huge right hand in the final minutes of an opening round where the Brazilian “Marretta” had largely controlled with a stellar output of strikes, Santos came out slugging in the second round, putting Marshman away with an absolutely picturesque spinning wheel kick that opened up a huge cut on the side of his foe’s skull.

Watch the amazing kick KO courtesy of the UFC here: