The official schedule for the world media tour for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was announced today, and with it the first official promo video for the awaited mega-fight has been released.

Of course, UFC lightweight champion McGregor will take on legendary multiple-time boxing great Mayweather in a boxing match set to go down on August 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the first of what could be many official promos courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports right here: