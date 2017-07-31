Watch The Brand-New Official Mayweather vs. McGregor Commercial

Now that last weekend’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) blockbuster UFC 214 from Anaheim, Calif., is officially in the rearview mirror, the focus of the combat sports world will shift to the massive boxing super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on August 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout has been called a farce by some and the most anticipated combat sports bout of all-time by others, but only one thing is truly certain: the fight is going to sell, and it’s going to sell big. A large part of that is due to the hype and promotion McGregor brings, his brash style somehow placing him as a smaller underdog than many of Mayweather’s recent opponents despite him never having stepped into a professional boxing match.

That outspoken, at-times controversial style of trash talk has the 49-0 Mayweather hearkening back to his early days as one of the finest talkers in the fight game, and never was that more evident than during the pair’s recent four-city world tour to promote the bout in a series of press conferences a few weeks back. With tickets now on sale, SHOWTIME Sports released the first official commercial today.

The video flaunts the wealth and lavishness of both ultra-rich superstars of their sports, something both fighters did exceptionally well during the world tour. Check out the 30-second video that touts the fight as one where ‘kings will collide’ right here: