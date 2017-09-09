Video: Sarah Moras Scores Gruesome Submission At UFC 215

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 18 contestant Sarah Moras had been out of the octagon for two years heading into her fight with No. 15-ranked Ashlee Evans-Smith on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., September 9, 2017) UFC 215 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Evans-Smith had won two of her previous three fights meanwhile, making it little surprise she came into the bout as roughly a three-to-one favorite. But the Canadian Moras came to battle in her home country, capitalizing on an early takedown from Evans-Smith to work a beautiful armbar submission by patiently allowing the hold to develop.

Once she had the positioning, there was no question it was over, as Evans-Smith immediately tapped when her arm was bent at a gruesome angle. Moras secured a huge hometown win, triumphantly returning to the UFC while octagon commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan commented that Evans-Smith’s arm had been dislocated. Check out the brutal submission from UFC on FOX right here: